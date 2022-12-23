DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The City of Dawson Creek has revealed plans to purchase a used picker truck to add to its fleet.

The city was made aware of a used picker truck that was for sale through a private seller. In the meeting on December 19th, staff requested council’s permission to go forward with purchasing the vehicle.

Usually, staff does not require council’s approval on purchases that fall within procurement policies. Due to the unusual nature of this procurement from a single source, staff thought it best to involve council.

The truck is a 2017 Dodge Ram Diesel 5500 SLT flat deck with a Fassi F80 articulating boom crane. City mechanical staff and the Public Works manager have done an informal inspection on the truck and determined it is in good condition and well-maintained.

The private seller asked for $115,000 plus tax. With some minimal repairs and upgrades done in-house, the total to have the truck “fleet ready” comes to $117,000.

Council approved the purchase of the picker truck.

