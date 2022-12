POUCE COUPE, B.C. — Officials in northeastern British Columbia have rescinded an evacuation order issued Wednesday after the crash of a tanker truck carrying hazardous material.

A statement from the Peace River Regional District says the truck was monitored overnight.

It says the evacuation order for a small area between Pouce Coupe and the Alberta boundary was lifted because there was no further risk to the public.

Story Continues Below

The order had covered about half a dozen properties in a one-kilometre radius around the community of Tomslake on Highway 2.

The regional district and RCMP have not said what was spilled or whether there were any injuries linked to the crash.

DriveBC, the Ministry of Transportation’s online traveller information system, shows Highway 2 is open.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More