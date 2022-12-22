FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Northern Rockies regional council has voted to pursue an opportunity with a television series hosted by Dennis Quaid called Viewpoint.

The show approached the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) with the concept of a storyline that “highlight places that have a deep connection to nature as well as showcase our spectacular and diverse region.”

In conjunction with the NRRM, Viewpoint would produce three different videos; a five-minute public television segment hosted by Dennis Quaid, a six-minute behind-the-scenes corporate identity video, and a 60-second educational documentary.

The NRRM would retain the rights for any B-roll for use in its own tourism marketing and productions.

While the council was concerned with working with a company from the United States instead of a Canadian company, they also stated they understood this was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The episode would air all over the United States and Canada, including in some largest cities.

Some other concerns included how involved they would be in the creation process of the storyline. Staff told council that the storyline would be developed in conjunction with the writers and producers of the show in the coming months.

After some discussion and finding the region had enough money remaining from its 2022 tourism budget, council decided to go ahead with the project.

The project will cost the NRRM an estimated $55,000. This price is comprised of an upfront cost of $25,000, plus a travel fee and a fee per day of filming. A 15 per cent contingency to account for conversion between American and Canadian makes the total $55,000.

Council directed staff to fill out an internal questionnaire before development work could begin.

Filming for the project will take place in the summer of 2023.

