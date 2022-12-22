BRITISH COLUMBIA — Health Canada has recalled Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel by Venetian Meats due to potential Salmonella contamination.

Health Canada stated that no illnesses connected to the consumption of the salami have been reported, with the recall being triggered by test results.

The affected product is from Lot 242 and expires on August 9th, 2023 and has been sold in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.

The department said that food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell bad but can still make individuals ill.

Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. (Health Canada)

“Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections,” the agency warned.

It adds that healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms, including “fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.”

Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Health Canada said those who think they’ve become sick from ingesting recalled food should contact their doctor and check if they have any other recalled products.

The department stated that individuals should not consume, serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products. Instead, they should be thrown out or returned to where they were purchased.

