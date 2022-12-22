FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Christmas Toy drive at Home Hardware brought in truckloads of toys for those who could use a little extra joy this holiday season.

The 19th annual Toy Drive at Home Hardware with Moose FM for the Salvation Army took place on December 16th and 17th.

Jared Braun, the Fort St. John Salvation Army’s executive director, said the organization’s van was filled up once, and he had to come back another day to fill up the back of his pickup truck as well.

“We didn’t do a count on items, but it definitely was a lot of toys,” Braun said.

“I think the sleigh filled to the top, heaping. And then I think they had toys around the edges, and then they were bringing some to the back because it was just getting so full.”

Compared to last year, he said the number of toys donated is about the same, if not more, which is quite encouraging to those working at the Salvation Army.

“We’re providing services to who, probably in the past, would’ve been people who would’ve been contributing, but because things have changed or costs have gone up for them, they’re now looking for assistance,” Braun said.

“It seems that those who do have the means are recognizing the gift they have and are wanting to share it.”

Braun said that between the toy drives, the food drives and the kettle fundraiser, the Salvation Army continues to see the generosity of those in the community and surrounding area.

“It’s really been boosting our spirits,” he added.

The kettle campaign will continue to run until December 24th, and as of the last count on Tuesday, they are very close to reaching their goal of $110,000.

