POUCE COUPE, B.C. — An evacuation order was issued near Tomslake on Wednesday after a tanker truck carrying explosives rolled into a ditch on Highway 2.

According to RCMP, the tanker carried an explosive blasting substance, but it was a stable compound that only ignited if exposed to fire.

RCMP said the area in a one-kilometre radius needed to be evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Story Continues Below

The file is still under investigation regarding more information from the driver, including their daily logs.

The area is now clear, and the evacuation order, which lasted around two hours, has been rescinded.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More