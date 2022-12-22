FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The sixth annual Rotary Drive Thru Breakfast raised a record-breaking $24,000 in 2022.

Rotarians cooked 1,700 sandwiches on the morning of September 8th to raise funds for Rotary projects in the community.

According to the Fort St. John Rotary Club, proceeds will support the CDC Rotary Play Centre, the Rotary Skate Park, the Dudley and Gayle Wagner Rotary Room at North Peace Seniors Housing, the Rotary Spray Park and the Rotary RV Park.

Story Continues Below

“The Drive Thru Breakfast has become a signature event for Rotary, a time to enjoy fellowship and make new friends while serving our community,” said Vince van Wieringen, Breakfast Committee chair and past president of the Fort St. John Rotary Club.

“With the success of this year’s event, we are able to provide much-needed enhancements to several Rotary initiatives that continue to have a positive impact for families in Fort St. John.”

Moose FM at the Rotary Club Breakfast Drive-Thru. (Supplied)

This year’s drive-thru was made possible through the help of 36 Rotary members and their friends.

The breakfast saw a record-breaking 1,300 preorders from residents and businesses.

According to the Rotary Club, deliveries went out across the city and as far as Charlie Lake.

Any leftover sandwiches were brought to the Salvation Army, the Women’s Resource Society and Seniors Housing.

Over $90,000 has been raised and distributed throughout the community since the drive-thru breakfast’s inception in 2017.

The Rotary Club of Fort St. John would like to thank this year’s sponsors.

Visit their website or social media page to learn more about the Rotary Club in Fort St. John.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More