VANCOUVER, B.C. — According to ICBC, one person is killed and eight people are injured in 44 crashes during New Year’s celebrations each year in Northern B.C.

On average, 14 people are injured in 73 crashes during the Christmas holidays in the north, according to an ICBC release.

Larger cities, such as Vancouver, made up ICBC’s top 20 loss locations in B.C. from December 11th to 19th in 2022.

With the upcoming holidays, ICBC released winter driving tips to remind residents to stay safe as vehicle incidents peak in December.

According to ICBC, 26,000 crashes take place in December on average — 2,000 more than the monthly average.

Over the Christmas holidays and New Year’s, three people are killed, and 510 are injured in 1,790 crashes across the province annually.

Every year during the Christmas holidays, on average, two people are killed, and 310 are injured in 1,100 crashes in the province, according to ICBC.

On average, one person is killed during New Year’s, and 200 people are injured in 690 crashes across the province each year.

The top contributing factor to these incidents is poor road conditions.

Total ICBC claims reported in B.C. (ICBC)

ICBC’s winter driving tips:

Prepare the vehicle , including winter tires, which are required on many B.C. highways. Winter tires must have either the mountain and snowflake symbol or the mud and snow (M+S) designation. Also, ensure wiper fluid is topped up and there is an emergency kit in the vehicle, which includes a blanket, food and water. More information on preparing the vehicle for winter conditions is available on the Shift Into Winter webpage. Check drivebc.ca for road conditions.

, including winter tires, which are required on many B.C. highways. Winter tires must have either the mountain and snowflake symbol or the mud and snow (M+S) designation. Also, ensure wiper fluid is topped up and there is an emergency kit in the vehicle, which includes a blanket, food and water. More information on preparing the vehicle for winter conditions is available on the Shift Into Winter webpage. Check drivebc.ca for road conditions. Slow down. Posted speed limits are for ideal conditions. It takes more time to stop on wet, icy or snowy roads, so adjust the speed to the conditions and maintain a safe travelling distance between vehicles.

Posted speed limits are for ideal conditions. It takes more time to stop on wet, icy or snowy roads, so adjust the speed to the conditions and maintain a safe travelling distance between vehicles. Avoid distractions. Watch for other vehicles and pedestrians. Make important calls and program the GPS before driving. Ensure any animals and children are secure.

Watch for other vehicles and pedestrians. Make important calls and program the GPS before driving. Ensure any animals and children are secure. Take a break. On longer drives, utilize rest stops to stretch, take a break and check messages. Pull over at the nearest rest stop if drowsy.

On longer drives, utilize rest stops to stretch, take a break and check messages. Pull over at the nearest rest stop if drowsy. Plan for a safe ride home. If the holiday festivities involve alcohol, plan for a safe ride home ahead of time, taxi, designated driver, or public transit.

