FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Dawson Creek, Fort Nelson and Fort St. John broke daily temperature records on Wednesday.

In Fort St. John, the temperature hit a record low of -42.5 degrees Celsius, almost 4 degrees lower than the previous record of -38.9 degrees Celsius set in 1933.

Dawson Creek also set a new record of -42.5 degrees Celsius. The previous record, set almost a century ago in 1926, was -38.9 degrees Celsius.

Story Continues Below

Fort Nelson set a daily record of -43.5 degrees Celsius. The previous record was -42 degrees Celsius, set in 1980.

In Fort St. John, temperatures are expected to reach a high of -32 degrees Celsius, feeling like -44 degrees Celsius with the wind chill. A low of -35 degrees Celsius, feeling like -48 with the wind chill, is the forecast for Thursday evening.

Friday is expected to be a snow-filled day, with the temperatures expected to remain at -29 degrees Celsius throughout the day, with the wind chill making it feel between -35 to -45 degrees Celsius.

Christmas Eve will reportedly be a high of -23 degrees Celsius and a low of -25 degrees Celsius. Christmas Day calls for a high of -21 degrees Celsius and a low of -22 degrees Celsius.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More