RICHMOND, B.C. — According to WorkSafeBC, the inclement weather across the province has contributed to a spike in workplace injuries.

The hazards during the colder months include extreme temperatures, slippery walkways and poor road conditions.

In a release, WorkSafe outlined the following risks to watch out for during the cold:

Between 2017 and 2021, nearly 100 claims were accepted by WorkSafeBC for injuries related to cold stress — 80 per cent of those occurred during the winter months, between November and March. Slips, trips and falls: WorkSafeBC reportedly sees an approximate 11 per cent increase in injuries caused by slips, trips and falls between November and March, many of them resulting in serious injuries.

WorkSafeBC said employers are responsible for managing risks in the workplace and taking steps to prevent injuries.

Changing workplace conditions, including changes in weather, require risk assessments to be revised regularly.

WorkSafeBC said effective health and safety programs during winter weather involve everyone, including front-line workers, members of the Joint Health and Safety Committee, managers, and supervisors.

