The current cold snap across the province has led to record-breaking electricity demand, according to BC Hydro.

The record for peak hourly electricity demand – the hour customers use the most electricity – was broken for the second time this week on Wednesday.

In a release, BC Hydro said consumption between 5 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday was the highest ever recorded, reaching over 10,900 megawatts.

“The extreme cold has British Columbians turning up the heat, and as a result, we are experiencing record-breaking electricity demand,” said Susie Rieder, BC Hydro spokesperson.

“Last night’s consumption was more than 15 per cent higher than the peak hourly demand recorded last Wednesday before the cold snap began.”

The all-time consumption record was just broken on Monday at 10,800 megawatts.

Before the recent record-shattering week, BC Hydro said December 2021 held the record at 10,762 megawatts.

Despite the increase in electricity usage, BC Hydro said it would be able to meet the demand due to its extensive integrated hydroelectric system.

