FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Vancouver airport (YVR) shutdown has caused delays in Fort St. John.

The international airport shut down on Tuesday due to a snowstorm in the area.

On Wednesday, Carolyn Turner, managing director of the North Peace Airport, said many flights, inbound and outbound, are still being affected.

“We have seen cancellations from Air Canada and WestJet to and from YVR,” Turner said.

She said this could have a “snowball effect” on YVR and other connecting airports, creating a backlog at the gates of different airports.

“Larger airports work on a tight scheduling system competing for space at terminals, so when aircraft aren’t moving, we, unfortunately, see congestion and delays even after the airport reopens while they try to catch up, which is what YVR is currently experiencing,” she explained.

Turner said the rest of the week depends on how long the airport in Vancouver takes to catch up from its temporary shutdown.

On top of Vancouver, she said Edmonton and Calgary have been in a “deep freeze,” similar to Fort St. John, which has caused more disruptions and delays over the past few days.

Despite the cold weather Fort St. John is experiencing, the North Peace Airport is ready for inbound and outbound traffic.

“The best advice I can give to passengers is to watch their airline phone applications, emails, and text messages as they should be getting updates on their flights directly from the airline,” Turner added.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to increase in the Peace region next week.

With Tuesday’s snowstorm being a rarity for Vancouver, Turner believes everything will likely return to normal winter operations in the coming days.

