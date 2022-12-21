UPDATE: The story has been modified as the road has been cleared.

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — A vehicle fire had caused a closure on Highway 29 at Tompkins Frontage Road, on Wednesday.

According to DriveBC, the road is now clear.

Story Continues Below

Truck fire. (Chase Stevenson)

The truck fire was beside the Chevron Fuel Station at the turn-off towards Hudson’s Hope.

Truck fire. (Chase Stevenson)

This is a developing story.

Burned truck at Chevron (Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca)

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More