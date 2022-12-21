Give the Gift of Local News!

UPDATE: The story has been modified as the road has been cleared.

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — A vehicle fire had caused a closure on Highway 29 at Tompkins Frontage Road, on Wednesday.

According to DriveBC, the road is now clear.

Truck fire. (Chase Stevenson)
Truck fire. (Chase Stevenson)

The truck fire was beside the Chevron Fuel Station at the turn-off towards Hudson’s Hope.

Truck fire. (Chase Stevenson)
Truck fire. (Chase Stevenson)

This is a developing story.

Burned truck at Chevron (Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca)
Burned truck at Chevron (Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca)

