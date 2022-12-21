DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Dawson Creek city council has overturned the proposed designs for its Street Banner Program.

The program started in 2021 and looks to install lightweight metal banners along 8th Street, 12A Street, and 122nd Avenue. The banners are meant to be long-term additions to the city and last at least ten years.

The city worked with two local designers on four different banner designs. These designs were presented to council in their meeting on December 19th.

Council did not approve of any of the designs, saying the imagery used in the designs were overused.

Chief Administrative Officer Blair Lekstrom said that in the past, council did not approve banner designs and simply motioned them to go up.

Though council did not accept any of the designs, orders for the poles and bids for the fabrication of the banners have already begun.

Council decided to revisit the banners during strategic planning discussions in 2023.

