TOMSLAKE, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District has issued an evacuation order for an area of Tomslake due to a motor vehicle incident involving a tanker truck.

The order is for residents within a 1-kilometre radius of the junction of Highway 2 and 198 Road and extending South on Highway 2 to the intersection of Highway 2 and 197 Road.

The PRRD urges residents in the affected area to leave the area immediately.

“This Evacuation Order has been issued due to immediate danger to life, safety, and health due to a HAZMAT Motor Vehicle Incident involving a Tanker Truck,” said the PRRD in a statement.

Evacuees are advised to register at the Reception Centre by calling 250-263-3109.

The district provided the following information for evacuees:

• If you need transportation assistance from the area, advise the person providing this notice or call 1-800-670-7773.

• Shut off all gas and electrical appliances besides refrigerators and freezers.

• Close all windows and doors.

• Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

• Gather your family and, if you have room, take a neighbour or someone needing transportation. Do not use more vehicles than you have to.

• Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, cell & charger and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leashes.

• Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

Updates will be provided through the PRRD’s website.

