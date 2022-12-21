DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Dawson Creek resident Raistlin van Spronsen has once again penned a letter to council, expressing his concerns with the city’s public transit system.

The letter was reviewed by council when they met on December 19th. In the letter, van Spronsen laid out how cuts made to the public transit system two years ago due to low ridership levels have impacted residents.

The issues outlined by van Spronsen primarily stemmed from there being limited service during the week and the complete lack of service on Saturdays.

He suggested council expand services and also challenged the newly elected council to utilize public transit to see what it’s like.

This is not the first time van Spronsen has brought up his concerns about public transit to council. He wrote a similar letter to the previous council in October 2021.

Part of van Spronsen’s previous letter also included the same challenge to Dawson Creek council to use public transit for a month. While no Dawson Creek’s council members took part in the challenge, councillors Tony Zabinsky and Trevor Bolin from Fort St. John did for a week.

The current council motioned to take the letter in for information and said they would consider the issues during 2023 strategic planning.

