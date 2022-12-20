Give the Gift of Local News!

UPDATE: The story has been updated as the highway is now clear, according to DriveBC.

KENNEDY, B.C. — Highway 97 South was closed at Kennedy Road due to downed hydro lines, causing outages in the area.

The highway is now clear, according to DriveBC, though BC Hydro customers are still without power.

According to the RCMP, the downed hydro lines were caused by a chip truck going off the road on the Hart Highway.

Argo Road Maintenance crews closed the highway initially, which has since been opened.

BC Hydro has a crew onsite. According to the utility, 81 customers are without power.

Shailynn Foster

