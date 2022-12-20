FORT ST. JOHN B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies have made it 19 wins in a row after a successful three-game road trip last weekend.

After Friday’s win against the North Peace Navigators in Peace River, the Huskies hit the road to take on the La Crete Lumber Barons on Saturday.

The Huskies came out of La Crete with a 5-4 overtime win against the Lumber Barons.

Story Continues Below

Xavier Burgher scored the Huskies’ first goal of the game, assisted by Sam Loewen. The Lumber Barons tied the game seconds later, putting the score at 1-1 heading into the second period.

The second period was scoreless for the Huskies, with the Lumber Barons managing to sneak one past Huskies’ goalie Daniel Sturgeon, making the score 2-1 heading into the third period.

The third period was a game of back-and-forth between the two teams.

Ashton Underhill tied the game a quarter way through with assists from Cayden Frenette and Colby Busche.

The Lumber Barons scored again a little under halfway through the period, but Chase London answered about two minutes later with an assist by Raymond Dick.

The Lumber Barons scored on the powerplay with three minutes left to go in the game, but Jackson MacDonald managed to tie the game with 14 seconds left on the clock, assisted by Kurtis Lee.

The two teams headed into overtime with a score of 4-4.

Just 30 seconds into overtime, Nick Loewen scored the game-winning goal, assisted by Kurtis Lee and Brandon Modde.

The Huskies left La Crete with their 18th win in a row and headed back to Peace River to take on the Navigators again in the final game of their road trip weekend.

The Huskies celebrated a colossal 8-1 win over the Navigators in Sunday afternoon’s game.

The Navigators opened up the scoring with their first and only goal of the game.

Kurtis Lee tied the game with eight minutes left in the first period, assisted by Oscar Burgess.

Thomas Loewen scored the Huskies’ second goal with a little under two minutes to go, with an assist from Cole Cowan. Cowan scored another one second later, assisted by Thomas Loewen and Jackson MacDonald.

The two teams headed into the second period with a score of 3-1 for the Huskies.

Brandon Modde scored on the powerplay about a quarter way through the period, with assists from Kurtis Lee and Xavier Burgher.

Jackson MacDonald scored the Huskies’ fifth and sixth goals of the game within ten seconds of each other. The fifth was assisted by Cole Cowan and Nick Loewen, and the sixth was assisted by Nick Loewen again.

Then, 30 seconds later, Sam Loewen scored the Huskies’ seventh goal, with assists from Taryn Hoskyn and Tanner McCracken. The game’s final goal came from Xavier Burgher, assisted by McCracken and Ashton Underhill, with 17 seconds left on the clock.

The Huskies currently rank first in the North West Junior Hockey League with 45 points. The Grande Prairie Wheat Kings are in second place with 42 points, and the Sexsmith Vipers are in third place with 40 points.

The Huskies will take a much-needed break, returning to the ice on January 6th to take on the Fairview Flyers.

The puck drops in the North Peace Arena at 8:00 p.m.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More