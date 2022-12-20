KENNEDY, B.C. — Highway 97 South is closed at Kennedy Road due to downed hydro lines, causing outages in the area.

Argo Road Maintenance says it has crews on the scene to shut down the highway, and supervisors are on the way.

BC Hydro is also on the way and is expected within the hour. According to the utility, 81 customers are without power. The cause is listed as a motor vehicle incident on BC Hydro’s website.

Currently, there is no detour and no estimated time of opening.

