DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Freightliner suspected to be involved in the motor vehicle incident in Dawson Creek on December 16th has been located.

The white, B-train Freightliner was reportedly located over 1000 kilometres away from the original accident by Saskatoon police services in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

RCMP have seized the vehicle, and moved it to a secure facility for further investigation.

The vehicle is suspected to be involved in the fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on Highway 2 near Airport Road in Dawson Creek.

The Dawson Creek RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating the vehicle.

