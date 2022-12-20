FORT ST JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John and Fort Nelson broke daily weather records on Tuesday.

In Fort St. John, the temperature reached a record low of -39.2 degrees Celsius at 10 a.m. The previous record was set in 1990 at -36.9 degrees Celsius.

In Fort Nelson, the region reached a record low of -43 degrees Celsius at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. The previous record was -40.8 degrees Celsius, set in 1980.

Fort St. John is expected to remain on an extreme cold warning until Thursday when the low is predicted to hit -28 degrees Celsius in the evening.

