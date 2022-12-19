FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Telecommunications provider Telus is looking to extend coverage to the Pine Pass following Rogers’ expansion in 2021.

According to B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation, Rogers is the only telecommunications service provider on the Pine Pass.

Brandi Merker, a representative from Telus, said that the company plans to work with Rogers on expanding its own service into the area.

Story Continues Below

“We are planning to work with Rogers to place TELUS antennas on planned Rogers towers in the area, which will enhance wireless service for residents and businesses,” Merker said.

Rogers received around $5.47 million from the Connecting British Columbia program in 2021 to help fill in the gaps in service along the highway.

Since then, the estimated $6.4 million project has made good progress. Four of the six planned sections have been built, and the project is expected to wrap in spring 2023.

No indication was given as to when this expansion would begin or conclude.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More