DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Dawson Creek city council has agreed to work towards allowing a group of residents to adopt an outdoor rink in the Willowbrook area.

In an email to council, Tammy Lord said the residents intend to use the rink to promote winter activities for students at Canalta School and the surrounding Willowbrook area.

“As Dawson Creek has long winters, this is a great family fun activity that I would like to see reinstated in our city,” said Lord.

Story Continues Below

Lord also outlined how the group intended to stay on top of the park’s upkeep and follow city safety guidelines.

The City of Dawson Creek stopped maintenance of the outdoor rink during the 2014 to 2015 season.

During Monday’s council meeting, city staff indicated that the process of adopting the rink would be similar to adopting a park, but due to the lack of maintenance, an inspection would need to be done first.

Council motioned to allow staff to go forward with the process of working on the rink adoption process.

The email written by Tammy Lord to council can be read below:

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More