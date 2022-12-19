The United States has incredible options for skiing, with resort towns on mountainsides turning into bustling hotspots during the winter. These destinations offer world-class shopping, fine dining, and, of course, snowy recreation.

As you plan your winter skip trips, consider these amazing ski destinations throughout the U.S.

Park City, Utah

Nestled in the Rocky Mountains near Salt Lake City, Park City Mountain Resort is a must for avid skiers. It receives around 500 inches of what Utah calls “the greatest snow on earth” every year, according to the state’s tourism website. You can use a resort lift pass or an Epic pass that works at 38 resorts across North America and Japan. The Epic pass also grants 20% off food, lodging, and rentals.

While in town, ski like an Olympian at Utah Olympic Park, and shop at the large outlet mall or on historic Main Street. Main Street also features the award-winning Riverhorse on Main, with a comprehensive drink menu, seasonal food options, and live music.

Visit in January, and you can catch some films and spot celebrities at the Sundance Film Festival, the largest independent film festival in the country.

Wilmington, New York

If you’re looking for a challenge, Whiteface Mountain resort in Wilmington has the greatest vertical drop in the eastern U.S. While it offers various trails, expert-level skiers can do longer runs, see fewer crowds, and spend less time on the lifts. Whiteface sees plenty of snow, with an average annual snowfall of 138 inches. To access the 91 trails, you will need to buy a lift pass that varies in price, depending on when you buy.

Whiteface and its neighbour, Lake Placid, are home to many 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics sites, where you can tour and participate in activities.

Aspen, Colorado

In the Rocky Mountains, resort town Aspen has made a name for itself in the ski world with four massive resorts and an average of 179 inches of snowfall per year, according to U.S. Climate Data. You can access all four resorts with a single lift ticket.

In town, you can check out designer stores like Gucci, Prada, and Ralph Lauren. You can also peruse The Little Bird, a consignment shop with designer brands.

Aspen is also a foodie paradise. For example, visiting chefs at Chefs Club offer ever-changing menus. Spring Cafe offers vegetarian dishes made with organic and local ingredients. Aspen Tap House offers craft beers and pub food in a laid-back atmosphere.

Visit in January for the X Games, a yearly extreme sports competition featuring top athletes in snow sports.

Stowe, Vermont

Stowe has more mile-long lifts than any other resort in the eastern U.S., according to its website. It has 116 trails, and the area receives an average annual snowfall of 314 inches. Stowe accepts the Epic pass along with the Northeast pass, which works at multiple resorts.

You can take a scenic gondola ride or ice skate for free when you’re not skiing. For food, shopping, and exploration, check out the Village at Spruce Peak, which has a performing arts center, farm-to-table food and drinks at a local distillery, and shops.

Vail, Colorado

Vail is one of the most well-known destinations in the ski community. With an average annual snowfall of 354 inches, you don’t want to miss skiing the back bowls after a fresh snowfall. Like many other resorts, it accepts the Epic pass.

If you are ready to try a new adventure, Vail offers ski biking, which involves riding a bike that has skis instead of tires. Some people consider it easier than traditional downhill skiing. You can also ice skate in the center of Beaver Creek Village.

In your downtime, the Colorado Snowsports Museum & Hall of Fame is a free attraction with films, displays, and artifacts about snowsports in Colorado.

This winter, you can find your next favourite getaway as you hit the slopes, nosh on delicious food, and shop for local treasures at one of the best ski destinations in the States.

