The holidays are a time of family, friends and giving. Community giving is a core Credit Union value and is part of our DNA at North Peace Savings & Credit Union (NPSCU). We believe in giving back to our members and community during the holidays and all year round.



Throughout the year we support numerous community groups and non-profit organizations through financial sponsorship, charitable giving and in-kind donations. We provide financial support to socially responsible organizations to focus on key needs in our region including literacy, homelessness, building strong families, support for disabled adults, prevention of domestic violence and victim support. Our giving helps local organizations thrive so they can continue to provide these vital services that benefit our community.



We also fuel the spark for students to pursue their academic dreams with bursaries to fund their continued education and help them towards their dreams.



We love where we live and the NPSCU Team is always looking for great ways to lend a hand and spread the love. I’m proud of our employees who not only give back through volunteering in our communities, they also participate in NPSCU’s Casual for a Cause initiative by making monthly donations which are matched by NPSCU with 100% of the funds being donated to local charities and community causes.



We’re neighbours helping neighbours and we believe that giving back to our local communities and helping our communities prosper all year long is what matters most.

From all of us at North Peace Savings & Credit Union, we wish you a Happy Holiday

