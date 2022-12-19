FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Community Bridge’s Christmas Pyjama Drive collected 368 pairs of pyjamas this holiday season.

Tiffany Butt with Community Bridge said the amount of pyjamas received is “pretty incredible,” as they more than doubled last year’s donation of 169 pyjamas.

The pyjamas will be going to multiple organizations, such as The Pregnancy Care Centre and School District 60’s Settlement Workers for International Students program to support Ukrainian families.

100.1 Moose FM’s pyjama drive box with morning host Catarina Costa. (Community Bridge)

Drop-off locations included 100.1 Moose FM, Dr. Kearney Middle School and Margaret Ma Murray Elementary School.

Dr. Kearney Middle School pyjama drive boxes. (Community Bridge)

Butt said the two schools had a bit of a “friendly rivalry” to see who could collect more pyjamas.

In total, the schools donated 170 pyjamas. However, Butt isn’t sure which school “won.”

“I want to say it was a near tie,” she said.

Butt would like to thank the community for their support and hopes to open up the pyjama drive to more agencies in the community in the coming years.

