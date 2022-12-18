FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the B.C. Peace is expected to last until Thursday.

The warning has been issued due to cold temperatures and high wind speeds over the next four days. Arctic air will move into the region Sunday night and remain until Thursday. On top of that, wind speeds will make it feel even colder.

The good news is the weather should improve by Friday when the temperature is expected to reach minus 20 as a high for the day.

Environment Canada says frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill. They also encourage residents to bring pets inside.

See the full weather warning below.

Issued at 2022-12-18 22:51 UTC by Environment Canada:

Extreme cold warning issued for:

B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

Current details:

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Location: Peace River.

Time span: Overnight to Thursday.

Threat: Bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill.

Remarks: The arctic air will move to the region tonight. It will remain extremely cold through Thursday.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

