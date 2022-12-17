DELTA, B.C. — What started as a probe into some oddities with shipping pallets in Vancouver has ended with a record seizure of opium by the Canada Border Services Agency.

The agency says its investigators found 247 shipping pallets loaded with almost 2,500 kilograms of opium in several shipping containers at Vancouver’s port.

Nina Patel, the regional director general for the agency in the Pacific region, says the seizure in October is their largest such discovery.

Story Continues Below

She says officers discovered “anomalies” in a first examination, then followed up with a physical search to find the drugs in pallets in 19 separate marine containers.

RCMP assistant commissioner Will Ng says the seizure represents many millions of dollars’ worth of illicit drugs taken off the street.

He says their investigation into those responsible for the smuggling operation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More