FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A prolonged period of “unseasonably” cold temperatures is expected to settle over the peace region, according to Environment Canada.

The cold temperatures will occur in the Peace River Region, Fort Nelson, and from Muncho Lake Park to Stone Mountain Park, starting Friday until next week.

Map of the area affected. (Environment Canada)

According to Environment Canada, arctic air will arrive Friday with gusty northerly winds, and temperatures will continue to plummet through the weekend and remain extremely cold through next week.

The special weather statement may become an extreme cold warning as the days go on.

More information can be found on Environment Canada’s website.

Avatar photo

Shailynn Foster

shailynn@moosefm.ca

Shailynn Foster is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca. Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends.