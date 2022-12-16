

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Around 1,500 local students, faculty, and parents gathered at the North Peace Arena today, to attend the NEBC under-18 Trackers annual Christmas game and food drive.

Students from Bert Bowes Middle School, Dr. Kearney Middle School, North Peace Secondary School, and the Energetic Learning Campus were in attendance to cheer on the Trackers as they took on the Peace River Royals.

Each student was encouraged to bring a dry food item for admission to the event, which took place on the last day of school before Christmas break.

Proceeds from the event were donated to the Salvation Army food bank.

Jared Braun, executive director for the Salvation Army Fort St. John was grateful for the support of the community at the event.

“It’s a huge encouragement to us,” said Braun.

“The joy that’s in this building, that’s what we get to bring to people. Because of this opportunity, we get to give back and serve in the food, in the meals, and in the Christmas hampers that we’re doing this time of year.”

Sheldon Steele, former Trackers manager and principal of Dr. Kearney middle school came up with the idea for the event in the 2016/2017 season.

Five years later, with the exception of COVID years, the Trackers’ Christmas Tradition continues.

“All of the players on the Trackers team right now go to North Peace Secondary School and the ELC, but hockey isn’t a school activity,” said Steele.

“With basketball and volleyball, there’s pep rallies and stuff we do for those students, but the hockey players never get the students to watch them play during the day. So, we decided to try this, and then turned it into raising food donations for the hampers.”

Trackers head coach Jared Winkel said his team was looking forward to playing in front of a large crowd for the first time.

“I think the guys are super excited. They were running around, bouncing around the dressing room early this morning,” said Winkel.

According to Winkel, his team was happy to take part in giving back to the community and hopes the event will contribute to their development not only as hockey players but as people as well.

“ Hopefully they just feel satisfied with the fact that they’re helping out, bringing a lot of people together, and building an event that everybody looks forward to,” said Winkel.

“They’re playing in front of a lot of people for the first time in their lives. So hopefully they take away some confidence and grow as people.”

The Christmas game was a double success, with the Trackers defeating the Royals 5-4, and collecting several hundred pounds of food for donation to the Fort St. John Salvation army.

