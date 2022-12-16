TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — A Tumbler Ridge man is facing a number of charges after reports of a break-in last month.

On Monday, November 14th, at 8 a.m., the Tumbler Ridge RCMP received a report of a break and enter at a residence on Dawson Place.

A resident’s wallet was taken, and the suspect allegedly used the credit cards at a local business.

Story Continues Below

Jeffrey Seipp was subsequently identified, arrested and charged.

Seipp was charged with break and enter, fraud, and breach of undertaking.

“Tumbler Ridge RCMP is aware of Jeffrey Seipp’s conditions and will continue to monitor his compliance within our community,” said Constable David Ribeiro, the media relations officer for the Tumbler Ridge RCMP.

Seipp was released before a judge on numerous conditions, including a curfew, and is scheduled to appear back in Dawson Creek court on January 10th, 2023.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More