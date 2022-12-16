FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Association for Community Living recently received an over $30,000 grant from the BC Arts Council for its New Path Carving program.

Earlier this week, the BC Arts Council released a list of recipients that received funding from its latest grant intake. Among them was the Fort St. John Association for Community Living, which received $30,600 for the carving program.

New Path Carving is a program led by local artist John Lambert where Indigenous and disabled youth can learn traditional indigenous carving techniques.

The association’s executive director, Joseph Lang, said the program is open to everybody, but its focus is to help Indigenous youth reconnect with their culture.

“We currently have six people who are learning traditional carving, and we have elders that come in and speak with them,” Lang said.

The program also received an additional $25,000 worth of funding from the Lorne and Thea Koerner Legacy Fund.

The New Path Carving program will run for one year, and there will be several art shows to showcase the work of individuals in the program.

