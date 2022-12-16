On this episode of Moose Talks, we talk with Peace River North MLA Dan Davies about Bill 36, which would overhaul the healthcare professional colleges in the province and create a new oversight body to regulate them. Davies says he received over 700 emails about it, so we’ll chat about the bill and what it could mean for you.

Then, we chat with BC Assembly of First Nations Youth Representative Taylor Behn-Tsakoza. She’s a member of the Fort Nelson First Nation, and she travelled as part of the delegation that met with Pope Francis earlier this year and attended the UN Climate Change Conference last month.

