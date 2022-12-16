FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro says it will be conducting a controlled burn from December 16th to 18th for the Site C project.

The burning will occur in the Peace River Valley from the Peace Canyon Dam to the Halfway River confluence.

According to BC Hydro’s website, debris that can’t be removed, mulched or chipped must be burned.

The workers plan and monitor all burning, including the timing, size and location of the wood piles, as well as the amount of smoke emitted.

BC Hydro says it complies with regulatory requirements and the Site C Smoke Management Plan.

Burning can reportedly only occur in the fall and winter months during a specific weather condition called a venting window.

A venting window means there is enough positive atmospheric pressure and airflow to disperse smoke, according to BC Hydro.

BC Hydro burns during “custom” venting windows authorized under provincial regulations, specific to Site C.

The electric company monitors weather and air quality at four monitoring stations near Site C.

Additionally, the province has weather and fine particulate monitoring stations in the Fort St. John area.

BC Hydro shares monitoring results with the province, which may issue public weather or air quality warnings if need be.

Any potential wildfire or uncontrolled burn should be reported to the BC Wildfire Service at 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cell phone.

For more information on clearing and debris management, visit BC Hydro’s website.

