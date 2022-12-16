Vancouver police say they’ve recovered everything from Nike runners to golf clubs in a months-long investigation into so-called porch pirates.

Police say officers used a warrant to search a home last week in Burnaby, where they recovered an array of items, including some would-be Christmas gifts.

Department spokeswoman Const. Tania Visintin says porch pirates follow delivery vans for Amazon, UPS and other companies, then steal packages right after the driver drops the item at the doorstep.

She says every holiday season brings an increase in doorstep parcel thefts, as the convenience of online shopping creates easy opportunities for thieves.

Police say a man has been charged with two counts of theft and their investigation continues.

Between Sept. 1 and Dec. 7, police say 146 such package thefts have been reported to police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first reported Dec. 15, 2022.

The Canadian Press

