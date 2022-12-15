Give the Gift of Local News!

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Unforgettable Memories donated a record-breaking $11,004.80 to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

Funds came from the store’s photos with Santa event held on November 19th, 25th, 26th and December 3rd.

The cheque was presented to the hospital foundation on December 6th.

Owner Lynette Helm said they have been hosting photos with Santa for 15 years, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the hospital foundation.

Helm would like to thank everyone who showed up and those who made it happen.

Shailynn Foster

shailynn@moosefm.ca

Shailynn Foster is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca. Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends.