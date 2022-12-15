FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Unforgettable Memories donated a record-breaking $11,004.80 to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

Funds came from the store’s photos with Santa event held on November 19th, 25th, 26th and December 3rd.

The cheque was presented to the hospital foundation on December 6th.

Owner Lynette Helm said they have been hosting photos with Santa for 15 years, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the hospital foundation.

Helm would like to thank everyone who showed up and those who made it happen.

