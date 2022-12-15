

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club hosted the Canada Cup Speed Skating Competition last weekend, and the event saw multiple members of the club achieve personal bests.

The event kicked off at the Pomeroy Sport Centre Speed Skating Oval.

Maria Hansen, a member of the Elks, posted a personal best of 0:46.43 in the 500 metre. She broke her personal best in the 1000m on Saturday, and again on Sunday, and came out of the competition with 1:33.91.

Elks skater Subhaan Ahmed posted personal bests in all of his races, with 0:47.27 in the 500m, 1:36.60 in the 1000m, 2:28.23 in the 1500m, and 9:24.71 in the 5000m.

Connor Mason-Bennett, also a member of the Elks, posted a personal best of 8:38.69 in the 5000m.

Speed skaters from across the country hit the oval to compete against one another, including former Elk Josh Telizyn, who traveled from Calgary, where he now trains.

Telizyn posted a personal best time of 0:35.23 in the 500 metre, breaking the Senior Track Record.

The Canada Cup is the first of five national-level races across the country this season, and the first competition the Elks hosted since the pandemic.

