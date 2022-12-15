CALGARY, ALTA. — Ksi Lisims LNG was recently granted a 40-year license by the Canada Energy Regulator to export liquified natural gas near Wil Milit.

The decision comes after Ksi Lisims LNG applied for the license on April 25th, 2022.

The 40-year license begins on the date of the first export.

Ksi Lisims LNG also sought:

A maximum annual export quantity of 22.4 billion cubic metres (m 3 ), including a 15 per cent annual tolerance, which means the export amount may exceed 22.4 billion m 3 by 15 per cent.

), including a 15 per cent annual tolerance, which means the export amount may exceed 22.4 billion m by 15 per cent. A maximum quantity of 778.3 billion m 3 of natural gas over the term of the licence.

of natural gas over the term of the licence. The point of export will be at a point on the outlet side of the liquefaction terminal at Wil Milit, located on or near the northern point of Pearse Island, British Columbia.

An early expiration where, unless otherwise directed by the commission, the term of the licence ends ten years after the date of issuance if the export of LNG has not commenced on or before that date.

The commission agreed to these terms and added that the gas exported by Ksi Lisims LNG must meet the definition of natural gas set out in the National Energy Board Act Part VI (Oil and Gas) Regulations.

The commission is confident the export facility won’t exceed the surplus to Canada’s demand.

The group anticipates construction to start in 2024, with commercial operation to begin in late 2027 or 2028.

Ksi Lisims LNG partnership began in July 2021 between a Calgary-based company called Rockies LNG, a Texas-based company called Western LNG and the Nisga’a Nation.

The project called Ksi Lisims LNG, after the Nisga’a name for the Nass River, was touted as a low-cost source of LNG, which will also economically support the First Nation.

The full letter decision from the commission can be viewed below:

