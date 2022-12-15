DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Creek RCMP is looking for information on three pick-up trucks allegedly involved in an assault with a weapon.

On December 2nd, at around 8 p.m., the Dawson Creek RCMP was notified of an interaction between a group of people.

They were located near the intersection of 3rd Street and Highway 49 and were allegedly attempting to run over a man with their pick-up trucks and engaging in “intimidating behaviour.”

Officers are looking for information on the pick-up trucks involved in the incident.

The first vehicle is believed to be a two-tone Ford F-350 pick-up truck with a bush bumper, black headache rack, lightbar, LED headlights, cab lights, hitch, after-market rims and a yellow decal on the rear passenger side window.

First vehicle suspected in a police incident in Dawson Creek. (Dawson Creek RCMP)

The second vehicle is believed to be a 2012 Ford F-150 pick-up truck, dark-coloured, chrome grill, after-market rims and may have damage to the passenger side mirror.

Second vehicle suspected in a police incident in Dawson Creek. (Dawson Creek RCMP)

The third vehicle is a newer white GMC pick-up truck, which has a levelling or a lift kit, running boards and may have a hitch on the back.

Second vehicle suspected in a police incident in Dawson Creek. (Dawson Creek RCMP)

Anyone with information regarding these pick-up trucks or who they may belong to is asked to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.

