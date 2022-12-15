Spencer was live with Alyn Stobbe with the Fort St. John Fire Department to discuss some tips on how to keep you and your family fire-safe this holiday season.

Community Roundup is brought to you by Brad’s Furniture & Appliances

This episode originally aired on December 14, 2022. To watch live, make sure to follow us on Facebook and YouTube. We are also available on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn

Story Continues Below

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More