FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has approved a new fire inspection frequency policy for public buildings.

The new policy looks to change the focus of where resources are put regarding fire inspection frequencies. The new policy also aims to move away from enforcement and towards education.

The frequency of inspections will be determined using a risk-based inspection method, and public institutions will be marked as “Low,” “Medium,” or “High” risk. This will determine how frequently the buildings get inspected.

Inspections are done to ensure fire and life safety protocols are being followed. If a case should arise where a building is found not to be in compliance, corrective measures will be taken to fix the issue, which may include follow-up inspections.

This new policy was proposed to replace the current fire inspection frequency policy completely.

The new policy was approved by council on December 12th.

