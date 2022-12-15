FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. —The local legion recently received $4,010.26 from The Canadian Grind after a successful poppy donut campaign last month.

A cheque was presented to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 102 earlier this month, with the funds coming from poppy donuts sales and customer donations.

Lynette Helm, the owner of the Canadian Grind, said they had a team of volunteers jump in to help to decorate and bake, including a couple of Cadet leaders and some of Helm’s friends.

Volunteers at Canadian Grind’s poppy donut campaign. (Supplied – Canadian Grind)

The Canadian Grind covered everything needed to make the donuts, such as icing, ingredients and the kitchen space.

Volunteers at Canadian Grind’s poppy donut campaign. (Supplied – Canadian Grind)

The donuts were sold a couple of days before November 11th.

“[We wanted to bring] awareness around Remembrance Day and make sure it was present within people’s minds,” Helm said.

Volunteers at Canadian Grind’s poppy donut campaign. (Canadian Grind)

Helm said the poppy donut idea began in 2020 when she saw it being done in another community.

“We jumped on board three years ago with that opportunity and brought it back to the people,” Helm said.

The Canadian Grind raised $5,000 in 2020 and $9,000 in 2021.

