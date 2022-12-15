VANCOUVER — Police in southern B.C. are investigating three separate homicides over a 24-hour period.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says North Vancouver police were the first to be called Tuesday to a report of a disturbance inside an apartment complex where a 68-year-old woman was stabbed to death.

Later Tuesday, Chilliwack RCMP were sent out to a shooting and found 34-year-old Michael D’Lerma unresponsive in a home, and he died from his injuries in hospital.

Mounties in Mission were called Wednesday morning to a stabbing, where a man died at the scene.

The homicide team says it’s investigating all three cases and the murders of the two men appear to be targeted.

In the woman’s case, police say her 46-year-old nephew has been charged with second-degree murder.

The Canadian Press

