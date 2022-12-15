FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Friendship Society can continue to provide meals for those in need after receiving an $8,000 donation from AltaGas earlier this week.

Vanessa Lalonde, service manager at the Friendship Society, said the CONNECT program has served 5,919 meals from April 2022 to September 2022.

“Given this number, we are projecting 11,838 meals will be provided by the program at year-end,” Lalonde said.

“With the rising cost of groceries, our budget has doubled, and we are so grateful for AltaGas and their incredible donation.”

Through the CONNECT program, the society’s kitchen team makes free breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday to Friday in the main hall, according to the society’s website.

From November to March, breakfast is available inside the society’s facility, and from April to October, the mobile outreach unit takes over to deliver breakfast to those in need.

For more information on the CONNECT program, the Friendship Society can be reached at 250-785-8566.

