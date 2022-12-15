FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Over $180,000 in grant funding is being awarded to agricultural-related activity in the Peace region.

The BC Hydro Peace Agricultural Compensation Fund board of directors has approved $180,298 in grant funding to support eight agricultural-related projects through three funding streams.

Zoe Newton in Taylor is receiving $31,346 to establish a three-acre orchard to provide access to local fruit, increase awareness of fruit available in the region and engage with the community to learn about developing the agriculture industry.

The Peace River Forage Association in the Peace region is being awarded $80,380 to research the use of prescribed burning and how it impacts soil carbon storage.

This research will be conducted over three years, with data collection focusing on forage production, forage nutrition and soil health. Results will be spread regionally, provincially and nationally.

“Across the Peace region, prescribed fire has long been a land management tool used by farmers, ranchers, and Indigenous communities alike,” said Neil Ward, president of the Peace River Forage Association.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to study its effects on the environment as well as train and educate residents and stakeholders about safe procedure and pasture rejuvenation benefits of this tool.”

The Peace River Forage Association is being given an additional $5,000 for holistic management training.

The Community Futures Development Corporation in Dawson Creek will be given $5,000 to bring the Agro Connect Conference and the Agricultural Market to the region in February.

The two-day event will reportedly bring together agricultural producers to share resources, learnings and networking opportunities. The conference will introduce and inform the community about local opportunities to support food security.

“We are very grateful to receive this funding to support the inaugural Agro Connect Conference. Food Security is at the top of our minds,” said Sue Kenny, general manager of the Community Future Development Corporation.

“We want to increase public awareness by showcasing our local producers and attracting newcomers through events such as Agro Connect.”

The Chetwynd Public Library Association is also receiving $5,000 to expand the Seed Library Educational Initiative. The program increases food security by allowing residents to grow their own food while also supporting local businesses and creating more food opportunities for wildlife and insects.

“The Chetwynd Public Library is so grateful for the funds we receive through the BC Hydro Agricultural Compensation Fund. With these funds, we have been able to expand the seed library service by giving out free kits to our library patrons,” said Melissa Millsap, Chetwynd Public Library’s director.

The Dead Horse Creek Cattle Company Ltd. is receiving $19,470 for the crown range watering system project.

Joyce Skage is receiving $24,952 for securing pens and shelters.

Theresa Loeseken is being awarded $9,150 for the valley vista perimeter fencing project.

Since 2018, more than $1.7 million has been approved through the Peace Agricultural Compensation Fund.

There are two intake cycles for the fund in 2023, with the current intake running from December 2nd, 2022, to January 31st, 2023.

The next intake will open on July 31st and close on September 29th.

