FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is requesting the public’s help locating Alix Gene Bottle.

The 28-year-old is wanted for abduction by a parent, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Alix Gene Bottle (Supplied – RCMP)

She is described as 5 foot, 11 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Story Continues Below

Bottle also has a tattoo of the name “Kyler” on the left side of her neck.

According to RCMP, she is known to frequent Prince George.

If anyone has information on Bottle’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the local detachment at 250-787-8100.

To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More