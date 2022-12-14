UPDATE: The school was advised to shelter in place due to an ammonia leak drill at the Pomeroy Centre.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Energetic Learning Campus (ELC) at the Pomeroy Centre was told to shelter in place during an ammonia leak drill on Wednesday morning.

School District 60 Superintendent Stephen Petrucci explained that the city advised the ELC campus to shelter in place due to an incident outside the school.

Story Continues Below

The entire shelter in place was only active for about fifteen minutes before being lifted.

Shortly after the event, Petrucci was able to confirm it had nothing to do with the school or a student.

“It’s not uncommon to be cautious about things happening out of school,” Petrucci said.

The City of Fort St. John confirmed later in the day that the shelter in place was called in due to an ammonia leak drill at the Pomeroy Centre.

The facility’s ice surface uses ammonia, and the ELC was put under a shelter in place to comply with the drill at the sports centre.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More