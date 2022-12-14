FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Robert Ogilvie Elementary has continued a Christmas tradition that started at Alwin Holland in 2020.

On November 30th, around 20 teachers and staff returned to the school to decorate for the students the next day.

Principal Jerelyn Orcutt said the tradition started at her last school, Alwin Holland, in 2020 when public health restrictions were in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christmas lights decorations at Robert Ogilvie. (Shailynn Foster)

“We wanted to do something and surprise the kids,” Orcutt said.

A teacher suggested decorating the school for the kids, and the tradition has continued at both schools.

Christmas decorations at Robert Ogilvie. (Shailynn Foster)

“We had supper, and we spent at least a couple of hours up ladders and decorated for the kids,” she said.

“It was wonderful. The next day, they were so surprised.”

Christmas decorations at Robert Ogilvie. (Shailynn Foster)

Additionally, on Wednesday, December 14th, the kids were treated to a free school-wide lunch.

Orcutt said the school is super thankful to the Butcher Block for donating the sliced ham and turkey, Save-On for donating cookies, and Safeway for giving them a discount on buns.

Orcutt hopes the decorating tradition continues at both schools to provide a fun time and morale booster for staff and students.

