CHILLIWACK, B.C. — A shooting at a home in Chilliwack, B.C. has left one person dead.

RCMP were called to a residence on Windsor St. near Yale Rd. just before 6 p.m. Tuesday for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds, who later died in hospital.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed, and is working with Chilliwack RCMP.

Police say at this stage of the investigation, the shooting appears to be a targeted incident and they do not believe the public is at risk.

Investigators are working to determine whether this death has any links to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2022.

The Canadian Press

