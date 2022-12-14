FORT NELSON, B.C. — A recent letter from North Peace River MLA Dan Davies reveals that B.C.‘s Ministry of Health has refused multiple meetings with the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Health Adrian Dix on October 25th, Davies said it had been brought to his attention that the ministry had refused to meet with the municipality three times.

“The NRRM has requested meetings while attending the Union of British Columbia Municipalities, either in person or virtually in 2019, 2020, and 2022,” Davies said in his letter. “Each meeting was denied.”

Davies said that the ministry not meeting with the community for four years is unacceptable.

“A local government that is struggling to get care for their citizens should be able to get the ear of the ministry as needed,” Davies said in an interview with Energeticcity.ca.

The Northern Rockies region faces many issues surrounding the availability of specialized services such as birthing, on top of the staff shortages facing many northern communities in B.C.

Mayor of Fort Nelson, Rob Fraser, said he was thankful to Davies for writing the letter, saying it’s good to see an MLA helping out the communities they represent.

Fraser also expressed his disappointment with being unable to get a proper meeting with the ministry and the impact it has had on the community.

“To miss four years in a row is frustrating to a community that’s an outlying community in the province,” Fraser said.

“There are many issues the municipality would like to speak to the minister about, but mainly it’s about equal access to healthcare, and the shrinking healthcare services in our community.”

Davies hopes that his letter to the ministry is a wake-up call. He said that while he doesn’t want the situation to get to the point where he has to call the ministry out in the House, it is something he’s willing to do.

